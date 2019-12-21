Spectrecoin Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $2,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0841 or 0.00001174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bisq and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022780 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003979 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.43 or 0.02667716 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 66.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011708 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

