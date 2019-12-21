Spendcoin Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $491,561.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01215286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119233 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.