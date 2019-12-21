Sphere Hits Market Cap of $813,342.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. Sphere has a market cap of $813,342.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057551 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00087313 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000993 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00066035 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,162.21 or 0.99529002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io.

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

