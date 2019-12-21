SPINDLE Market Cap Hits $353,060.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $353,060.00 and $9,642.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $20.33, $18.94 and $51.55.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00065790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00056950 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00597500 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00246527 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004902 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00087369 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005491 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,259,565,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

