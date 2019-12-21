Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 128 ($1.68).

Several research firms have weighed in on SPI. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 115 ($1.51) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of LON SPI opened at GBX 133.60 ($1.76) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 116.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 141 ($1.85).

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

