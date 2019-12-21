Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

SPWH opened at $8.19 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $349.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,701,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 282,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,944,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 31,906 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,782,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 113,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 346,892 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

