StableUSD Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, StableUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. StableUSD has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $9.07 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013921 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01215286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119233 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 3,069,194 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

