State Street Corp Acquires 10,586 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.82% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $21,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $10,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,128,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 164,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 629.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 151,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 84,522 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 307.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXRT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $4.34. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 63.01%. The business had revenue of $46.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 58.51%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

