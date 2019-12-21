State Street Corp Acquires 18,675 Shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.45% of Dmc Global worth $22,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dmc Global Inc has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dmc Global Inc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOOM. BidaskClub raised Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sidoti set a $79.00 price target on Dmc Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

