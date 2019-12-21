State Street Corp Acquires 410,751 Shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,043,989 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 410,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.43% of Jagged Peak Energy worth $22,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 14.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 28,682 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 1,314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,870,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,552,062.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $3,233,100. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JAG stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.05. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $150.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on JAG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Williams Financial Group downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

