State Street Corp Acquires 7,129 Shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.83% of Stratasys worth $21,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

SSYS opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87. Stratasys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSYS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Stratasys to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

