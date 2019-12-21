State Street Corp Acquires 72,579 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,957,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,579 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.14% of BGC Partners worth $21,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGCP. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 760.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 436,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 385,990 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 54,567 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,362,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.05 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. BGC Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BGCP. BidaskClub raised shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

