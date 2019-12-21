State Street Corp Acquires 7,793 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,466 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.20% of BancFirst worth $21,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 1,267.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 30.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $63.41.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.77 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 28.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.51%.

BANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In other BancFirst news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,370 in the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

