State Street Corp Boosts Position in Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS)

State Street Corp raised its position in Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.31% of Connecticut Water Service worth $19,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Connecticut Water Service by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Connecticut Water Service by 10.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Connecticut Water Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

NASDAQ:CTWS opened at $69.98 on Friday. Connecticut Water Service Inc has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $70.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water and provides wastewater services.

