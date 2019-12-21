State Street Corp Boosts Position in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,604 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.65% of Twist Bioscience worth $20,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWST. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 536.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Patrick Weiss sold 14,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $336,704.94. Also, COO William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $531,080.00. Insiders have sold 200,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $23.75 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 7.18.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 197.98% and a negative return on equity of 75.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

