State Street Corp Boosts Stake in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

State Street Corp boosted its position in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,588,348 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.14% of SunCoke Energy worth $20,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 63.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $26,394.00. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.73. SunCoke Energy Inc has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $527.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.28.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. SunCoke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

SXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

