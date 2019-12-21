State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.11% of Kadant worth $20,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,165,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 170,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 46,660 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAI opened at $105.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.44 and a twelve month high of $108.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,054 shares of company stock valued at $8,013,752 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

