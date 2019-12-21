State Street Corp Buys 12,129 Shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.10% of Innophos worth $19,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innophos by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Innophos by 471.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innophos by 470.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Innophos by 169.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 303.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innophos alerts:

Shares of Innophos stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $628.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.43. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). Innophos had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Innophos’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innophos news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $402,232.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,761.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPHS. BidaskClub downgraded Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innophos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Innophos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innophos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.