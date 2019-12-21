State Street Corp Buys 16,937 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.23% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $21,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 273.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

AAWW stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.17.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $648.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.08 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $476,255. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

