State Street Corp Buys 17,763 Shares of INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.53% of INTL Fcstone worth $19,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in INTL Fcstone by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in INTL Fcstone by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in INTL Fcstone by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $85,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,930.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTL shares. BidaskClub upgraded INTL Fcstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ INTL opened at $49.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $958.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.63. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter.

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

