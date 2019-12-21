State Street Corp Buys 44,167 Shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,680,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,167 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.12% of Front Yard Residential worth $19,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Front Yard Residential by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 896,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

RESI stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $672.44 million, a P/E ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.71). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $50.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Front Yard Residential Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

