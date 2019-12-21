State Street Corp Cuts Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,067,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,943 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.28% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $21,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMPH. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $19.62 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $923.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $80.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $156,961.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,118.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,705 shares of company stock worth $186,287. 30.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

