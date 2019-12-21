State Street Corp Cuts Position in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

State Street Corp decreased its position in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.12% of CSW Industrials worth $21,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,854.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 16.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 603.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $194,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $377,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CSW Industrials Inc has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.58.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

