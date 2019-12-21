State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 341,157 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.88% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $20,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLXN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 65.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 781,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FLXN. BTIG Research started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $19.09 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The firm has a market cap of $732.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.22% and a negative net margin of 266.51%. The company had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

