State Street Corp Decreases Position in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,067,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.82% of William Lyon Homes worth $21,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in William Lyon Homes by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,074,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after acquiring an additional 131,782 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in William Lyon Homes during the second quarter valued at $2,342,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in William Lyon Homes by 238.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 64,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 112,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 626.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 107,577 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get William Lyon Homes alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. William Lyon Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE WLH opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. William Lyon Homes has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $768.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.33.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.15 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.04%. William Lyon Homes’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that William Lyon Homes will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

William Lyon Homes Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for William Lyon Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Lyon Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.