State Street Corp Grows Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.10% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $21,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TME. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $4,169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 364.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 108,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 84,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TME opened at $11.67 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion and a PE ratio of 58.35.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.66. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.27.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

