State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.36% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $21,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $134,000.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $24.42 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $50.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.63%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AERI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

