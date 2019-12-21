State Street Corp Has $19.36 Million Holdings in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

State Street Corp grew its position in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.84% of EVO Payments worth $19,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in EVO Payments by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,124,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,628,000 after acquiring an additional 90,675 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at about $304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 170.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 95,757 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 7.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 28.2% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 143,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $55,160.00. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $111,880.00. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $498,720 over the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EVOP opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79. EVO Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.83 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

