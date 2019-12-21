State Street Corp Has $19.42 Million Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.33% of Ultra Clean worth $19,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,915,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,336,000 after purchasing an additional 187,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after buying an additional 127,445 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 728,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 534,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 176,836 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $24.05.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.99 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.39%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Standpoint Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $362,240.00. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $401,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,723.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,521 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

