State Street Corp Has $19.58 Million Stock Holdings in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 523,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.98% of Aegion worth $19,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEGN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aegion by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $782,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Aegion by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Aegion by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aegion by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 635,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,352 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aegion alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 target price on Aegion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Aegion in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AEGN opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73. Aegion Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.17.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $308.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.82 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aegion Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aegion Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.