State Street Corp Has $19.74 Million Stock Holdings in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,741 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.90% of P H Glatfelter worth $19,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in P H Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 4,867.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in P H Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 113.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLT opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. P H Glatfelter Co has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $816.72 million, a PE ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is presently 247.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cfra raised P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

