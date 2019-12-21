State Street Corp Has $20.18 Million Position in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.20% of Model N worth $20,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Model N by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Model N by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

NYSE:MODN opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.93 and a beta of 0.51. Model N Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.72 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.66%. Model N’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Model N Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $30,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,078.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $106,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,006,134.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,062 shares of company stock worth $927,086 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

