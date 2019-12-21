State Street Corp Has $20.54 Million Holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.33% of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories worth $20,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 41.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 120.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $40.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $42.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 16.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

