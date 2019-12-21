State Street Corp Has $20.55 Million Stake in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.68% of The Providence Service worth $20,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRSC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Providence Service during the first quarter worth about $537,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Providence Service by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRSC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of The Providence Service from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

NASDAQ PRSC opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $753.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.79. The Providence Service Co. has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.39 million during the quarter. The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.

In other The Providence Service news, CEO R Carter Pate sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $69,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,495.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 355,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $24,139,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

