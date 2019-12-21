State Street Corp Has $20.88 Million Stock Position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,721,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.09% of MRC Global worth $20,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4,119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Shares of MRC stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.15. MRC Global Inc has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. MRC Global had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,647,483.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 81,672 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $1,235,697.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,101.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,686 shares of company stock worth $3,159,567. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

MRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.