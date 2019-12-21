State Street Corp Has $20.90 Million Stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.39% of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV worth $20,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV alerts:

Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV stock opened at $118.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $124.15.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $218.59 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 33.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.68.

About Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.