State Street Corp Has $21.10 Million Position in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.09% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $21,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 173,214 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 536,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 149,642 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 151.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 122,152 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LMAT shares. ValuEngine downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. First Analysis downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Lake Street Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $173,227.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,487,761.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 12,202 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $430,608.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,976 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,839. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $35.48 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $716.28 million, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

