State Street Corp Has $21.20 Million Stock Position in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.95% of TTEC worth $21,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,587,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth $3,982,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,782,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,604,000 after purchasing an additional 49,520 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 61.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 41,853 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.69.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter. TTEC had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.39%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $109,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $134,571,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 8,588 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $429,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,247,299.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,009,294 shares of company stock worth $109,964,786 in the last 90 days. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEC. Sidoti began coverage on TTEC in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

