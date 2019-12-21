State Street Corp Has $21.63 Million Position in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.13% of Douglas Dynamics worth $21,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,739,000 after buying an additional 38,066 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,849,000 after acquiring an additional 84,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,084,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 848,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $56.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average is $44.59.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $141.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.90 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.67%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

