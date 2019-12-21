State Street Corp Increases Stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

State Street Corp raised its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.84% of TriCo Bancshares worth $20,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCBK. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.87.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.91 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.71%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

