State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.80% of Heska worth $21,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Heska by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Heska by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Heska in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $96.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The company has a market cap of $736.30 million, a PE ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.76. Heska Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Heska had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. Analysts expect that Heska Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

