State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,894 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 37,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.10% of Meridian Bancorp worth $21,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBSB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBSB. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $47.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.