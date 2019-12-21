State Street Corp Lowers Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,529 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.51% of Zumiez worth $20,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 715,510 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 661,135 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,724,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zumiez by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,830 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $81,870,000 after purchasing an additional 176,084 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter worth $3,095,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 36.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 360,250 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 96,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $822.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZUMZ. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

In related news, Director Sarah Gaines Mccoy sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $140,850.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $61,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,451 shares in the company, valued at $167,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,605 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

