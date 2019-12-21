State Street Corp Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 622,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,683,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.71% of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 62,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 127,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 1,053.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 153,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $37.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

