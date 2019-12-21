State Street Corp Purchases 10,060 Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)

State Street Corp raised its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.83% of Liberty Braves Group Series C worth $20,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 40.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 750.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BATRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

BATRK stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.00 and a beta of 0.76. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $30.03.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

