State Street Corp Purchases 44,227 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,428,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.01% of Amkor Technology worth $22,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 37,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $502,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,368 shares in the company, valued at $838,225.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,740.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,383. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMKR opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

AMKR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

