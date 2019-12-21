State Street Corp Purchases 47,128 Shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,128 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.77% of Andersons worth $20,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Andersons by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Andersons Inc has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $836.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Andersons Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 41.72%.

In other Andersons news, insider James J. Pirolli purchased 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $152,288.73. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,649 shares of company stock worth $543,299. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Andersons in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Andersons to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

