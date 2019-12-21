State Street Corp Raises Position in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.01% of Stitch Fix worth $19,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 27.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,511,500.00. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $351,150.00. Insiders have sold a total of 359,170 shares of company stock worth $8,760,824 in the last three months. 47.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 3.31. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $37.72.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFIX. Barclays decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

