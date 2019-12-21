State Street Corp Raises Stake in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.44% of Bandwidth worth $22,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 118.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 496.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bandwidth by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,218,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,438,000 after buying an additional 126,250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Bandwidth by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.25. Bandwidth Inc has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 203.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

