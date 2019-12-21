State Street Corp Reduces Position in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.14% of Consol Energy worth $20,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Consol Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Consol Energy by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $377.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. Consol Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $38.74.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $301.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.95 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Consol Energy Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Mills bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Consol Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Consol Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Consol Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

